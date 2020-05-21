'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth has invited a survivor of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing to walk down the red carpet with him at the next 'Thor' premiere in London.
The 36-year-old actor - who plays the superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - met Martin Hibbert in Australia when the proud dad was Down Under to receive revolutionary treatment for his spinal injuries suffered in the horrific attack at Ariana Grande's show in the city in northern England in May 2017.
In a special video message sent to 'The Morning Show' on Australia's Channel 7, Chris said: ''Hi Martin, hope you're doing well buddy. Just wanted to say the time that we spent together in Australia was truly inspiring.
''To meet someone who had faced such adversity and such dramatic challenges, but to see someone like yourself with such a positive attitude was incredible.
''To face the road to recovery with such determination and commitment is absolutely inspiring and you're one of a kind, and I can't wait to see you soon as we walk down the red carpet together.''
Martin - who was at the concert with his daughter Eve - suffered 22 shrapnel wounds, one of which left him unable to walk.
He made two trips to Australia for treatment - which has seen him regain some movement in his legs - and he befriended Chris during his second, four-month visit.
He explained the Hollywood star had invited him to the premiere of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' next year, if he's back on his feet by then.
Speaking to 7news, he said: ''I told [Hemsworth] ... that we should maybe meet up when he is over in London.
''His latest 'Thor' film was due out in 2021, so he said if I'm walking in 2021, we would walk down the red carpet at 'Thor 4' in London.
''So that is a big motivation for me to have that - it's something to really hold onto.''
