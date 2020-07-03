Chris Evans has admitted that whilst he misses portraying Captain America - he is looking forward to playing other characters.
Chris Evans has admitted it's ''very exciting'' to have the ''freedom'' to pursue other roles after playing Captain America.
The 39-year-old actor has starred as Steve Rogers and his alter-ego Captain America in 11 Marvel movies, and whilst he misses playing the superhero, he's excited to whet his ''creative appetite'' with other characters.
He told Backstage: ''I absolutely loved my time with Marvel; I already miss it, but there's no denying that it is very exciting to just have complete freedom to pursue whatever my creative appetite wants.
The 'Gifted' star also admitted that there was an ''enormous expectation'' placed on his shoulders to do the part justice.
He said: ''There was this enormous expectation that these people already had in their minds, this idea of who this character was, and you have to respect that.
''Audiences are part of what will make [these films] work, and I owe that group my understanding of what they see.''
Evans initially turned down the opportunity to test for the part because he had been suffering from ''panic attacks'' whilst working on 'Puncture' in 2010, so believed his anxiety would prevent him from performing well.
He said recently: ''It was the first time I started having mini panic attacks on set. I really started to think, 'I'm not sure if this [acting] is the right thing for me, I'm not sure if I'm feeling as healthy as I should be feeling.'''
He rejected a testing opportunity several times before Marvel came back to him again, this time offering him the part outright with no need to screen test.
Evans then consulted with fellow Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. - who plays Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man - who urged him not to make a major decision based on fear.
He added: ''It was the best decision I've ever made, and I really owe that to [Marvel chief] Kevin Feige for being persistent and helping me avoid making a giant mistake. To be honest, all the things that I was fearing never really came to fruition.''
Since his last turn as Captain America in 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame', Evans has starred in Rian Johnson's whodunit 'Knives Out' and Apple TV+'s crime series 'Defending Jacob'.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Brooke Dalton is a young married woman from Boston with enough problems in her life...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
All the creatures of the animal kingdom are called to a meeting, only to receive...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...