Chris Evans is reportedly on the brink of returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America.
Chris Evans is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America.
The 39-year-old actor is reportedly close to signing a deal to reprise the role of Steve Rogers and his alter-ego Captain America in at least one more Marvel project, with the door open for a second movie.
Sources told Deadline that the new flick is unlikely to be a new instalment of the 'Captain America' series and Evans' deal will be similar to that of Robert Downey Jr. after 'Iron Man 3' as he went to appear as the hero in other Marvel films such as 'Captain America: Civil War'.
Chris had seemingly played Captain America for the last time after 11 movies in 'Avengers: Endgame' and had previously revealed his excitement to have "freedom" to pursue other parts.
He said: "I absolutely loved my time with Marvel; I already miss it, but there's no denying that it is very exciting to just have complete freedom to pursue whatever my creative appetite wants.
The 'Knives Out' actor also admitted that he felt an "enormous expectation" placed on his shoulders to do the character justice.
Chris explained: "There was this enormous expectation that these people already had in their minds, this idea of who this character was, and you have to respect that.
"Audiences are part of what will make [these films] work, and I owe that group my understanding of what they see."
How Evans will return is unclear but Marvel have a history of inserting characters into movies even if their own character's franchises have come to an end, whilst the addition of Disney+ adds more opportunity for Captain America to return.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Brooke Dalton is a young married woman from Boston with enough problems in her life...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
All the creatures of the animal kingdom are called to a meeting, only to receive...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...