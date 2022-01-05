Chris Evans is rumoured to be taking on the part of Hollywood icon Gene Kelly in a new movie that is the brainchild of the Captain America star.
Chris Evans is set to play Gene Kelly in a new movie.
The 40-year-old actor is rumoured to be portraying the 'Singin' in the Rain' icon in the new untitled film, which is based on an original idea conceived by the Captain America actor.
The project is about a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM lot in 1952 and begins to create an imaginary friendship with Gene as he works on his next film.
No studio is currently attached to the film, but Deadline report that Chris will be producing alongside Mark Kassen.
Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman's T-Street Productions company is also attached as producer, with the Academy Award nominee John Logan penning the script.
The new movie will be a reunion for Evans, Johnson and Bergman as they all worked together on the hit murder mystery movie 'Knives Out'.
Chris played the superhero Steve Rogers/Captain America in 11 Marvel movies but admits that he is excited to pursue other roles following his decision to hang up his cape.
He said: "I absolutely loved my time with Marvel; I already miss it, but there's no denying that it is very exciting to just have complete freedom to pursue whatever my creative appetite wants."
Chris also spoke of the "enormous expectation" that he felt to do the superhero justice on the big screen.
The 'Don't Look Up' star said: "There was this enormous expectation that these people already had in their minds, this idea of who this character was, and you have to respect that.
"Audiences are part of what will make [these films] work, and I owe that group my understanding of what they see."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Brooke Dalton is a young married woman from Boston with enough problems in her life...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
All the creatures of the animal kingdom are called to a meeting, only to receive...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...