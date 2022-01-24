Chris Evans is set to star alongside DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON in a new holiday film.

The 40-year-old star - who is best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel movies - has been cast alongside the wrestler-turned-actor in the upcoming Amazon production, which has been given a tentative title of 'Red One'.

The film is being directed by Jake Kasdan, and it's hoped that it will start shooting later this year, according to Deadline.

The action-adventure comedy is set within the holiday genre and is based on a script written by Chris Morgan. The project has been inspired by an original story idea from Hiram Garcia.

'Red One' is expected to be released over the Christmas period in 2023.

Chris achieved global stardom through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Robert Downey Jr - one of his former co-stars - previously hailed him as one of the shining lights of the star-studded 'Avengers' films.

The Hollywood veteran also thinks that Chris' theatre background helped him while they shot the movies.

The actor - who played the part of Iron Man in the Marvel films - said: "At the root of it, he has true humility. I think it’s the reason he was able to kind of come to the front and be our team leader in the Avengers.

"I think a lot of his theatre experience helped, too. Because it was like, ‘OK, I’m going to dress up, I’m going to go out, and I’m going to tell the truth.’ It’s very kind of old-school Spencer Tracy. Although I guarantee you Spencer Tracy never would’ve put on that getup."