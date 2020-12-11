Chris Cornell's final album, 'No One Sings Like You Anymore', has been posthumously released by his estate.

The late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman - who died from suicide in 2017 - recorded covers by music greats such Prince (’Nothing Compares 2 U’), John Lennon (‘Watching The Wheels’) and Janis Joplin (‘Get It While You Can’) and now fans can hear them all in one place on the 10-track collection.

The late grunge legend's widow, Vicky, admitted the LP's release is "bittersweet" because the 'You Know My Name' hitmaker should be here to put it out himself, but she hopes it will help to lift everyone’s spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish.

“His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favourite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn’t wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album.

“All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honoured, and one the greatest voices of our time.”

Chris' cover of 'Patience' by Guns N' Roses was released in July to mark what would have been his 56th birthday, and subsequently became his first number on the Billboard chart in the US.

Physical copies of 'No One Sings Like You Anymore' go on sale on March 17, 2021.

The track-listing for 'No One Sings Like You Anymore' is:

1. 'Get It While You Can'

2. 'Jump Into The Fire'

3. 'Sad Sad City'

4. 'Patience'

5. 'Nothing Compares 2 U'

6. 'Watching The Wheels'

7. 'You Don’t Know Nothing About Love'

8. 'Showdown'

9. 'To Be Treated Rite'

10. 'Stay With Me Baby'