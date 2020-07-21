Chris Cornell's daughter has launched a mental health show on what would've been her dad's 56th birthday.

The Soundgarden frontman tragically passed away in May 2017 when he took his own life in a hotel room aged 52, and now Lily Cornell Silver, 20, has created an IGTV series called 'Mind Wide Open' to ''help destigmatise the conversation around mental health''.

She said: ''As someone who has suffered trauma and loss as well as struggled with anxiety and depression, I know how important it is to have a space to talk openly and without shame about these subjects.

''There is so much value, especially for people in my generation, in knowing that everyone struggles with mental health at some point in their lives, despite our society's dismissive tendencies around emotional wellbeing.

''It is important for me to give voice to these issues by providing information, honest conversations and resources through 'Mind Wide Open'.''

The first episode aired on Monday (20.07.20), when Chris would've turned 56, and featured a conversation with trauma expert Laura van Dernoot Lipsky.

Further episodes will see Lily speak to entertainment stars as well as mental health experts.

Following Chris' death, Lily - whose mother is Chris' ex-wife Susan Silver - said she was ''proud'' to be his daughter.

She wrote: ''Papa, A couple summers ago we were biking around Central Park and you told me that there aren't many truly good people in the world, but that I was one of the few. You always had such firm confidence and pride in what I did, and your warmth and love inspired me to do my best. Now more than ever, I want to live my life to help others as you did. I want to continue to make you proud. Toni, C and I promise to survive, persevere and thrive, as we've always done. I'm so proud to be your baby, I love you more than words can say and I will miss you forever.

''Your ladybug, Lily (sic)''