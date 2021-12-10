'Mrs. Doubtfire' director Chris Columbus has ruled out a sequel and explained why it would be "impossible" after Robin Williams' death in 2014.
Chris Columbus says a 'Mrs. Doubtfire' sequel would be "impossible" without Robin Williams.
The 63-year-old filmmaker - who was at the helm of the beloved 1993 comedy which starred the late actor as a nanny called Euphegenia Doubtfire - has addressed speculation over a potential follow-up after the launch of a Broadway musical based on the film this week.
Speaking to SF Gate, Columbus said: "It's impossible. It's just impossible.
"I just was reading a lot of reviews, ironically, today and about the Broadway show [which opened in New York this week].
"And this guy who's playing him [Rob McClure] is supposedly very energetic and phenomenal. But he's no Robin. Robin was one-of-a-kind."
Williams took his own life at his home in August 2014 aged 63, and Columbus admitted there were plans for a sequel before his the actor's death.
He added: “The last time I met with Robin before he passed away was about the ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ sequel.
“We had a script, and it was a great script. Robin was prepared to do it. And then, unfortunately, he passed away.”
Meanwhile, the director previously confirmed the existence of an R-rated version of the movie as they shot a number of alternative scenes.
He said: "The reality is that there was a deal between Robin and myself, which was, he’ll do one or two, three scripted takes.
"And then he would say, ‘Then let me play.’ And we would basically go on anywhere between 15 to 22 takes, I think 22 being the most I remember.
"He would sometimes go into territory that wouldn’t be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film."
Despite this, he doesn't expect the alternative version of the movie to ever be seen by an audience.
He explained: "I would be open to maybe doing a documentary about the making of the film, and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version.
"The problem is, I don't recall most of it. I only know what's in the movie at this point because it's been a long time. But I do remember it was outrageously funny material."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Seemingly from out of nowhere, this film generates perhaps the biggest smile of any movie...
Ahead of the release of comedy adventure 'Pixels' later this summer, the cast of the...
Back in the eighties, NASA sent a time capsule up into space to connect with...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
There can't have been a very big demand for a sequel to 2010's The Lightning...
Watch the trailer for Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief Percy Jackson isn't...
Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning revolutionary rock opera Rent tells the story of a group of...