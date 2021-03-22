Chris Columbus has confirmed the existence of an R-rated version of 'Mrs. Doubtfire'.

The director has admitted to shooting a number of alternative scenes for the 1993 comedy film, which starred Robin Williams as a nanny called Euphegenia Doubtfire.

Chris shared: "The reality is that there was a deal between Robin and myself, which was, he’ll do one or two, three scripted takes. And then he would say, ‘Then let me play.’ And we would basically go on anywhere between 15 to 22 takes, I think 22 being the most I remember.

"He would sometimes go into territory that wouldn’t be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film."

Despite this, Chris doesn't expect the alternative version of the movie to ever be seen by an audeince.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: "I would be open to maybe doing a documentary about the making of the film, and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version.

"The problem is, I don't recall most of it. I only know what's in the movie at this point because it's been a long time. But I do remember it was outrageously funny material."

The hit film starred the likes of Mara Wilson, Pierce Brosnan and Sally Field, while Williams - who committed suicide at his home in August 2014, at age 63 - played the titular role.

Chris remains very proud of the movie and doesn't wish to spoil its legacy in any way.

He said: "I'm very proud of the film ... I'm in a good place with 'Mrs. Doubtfire', so there's really no reason to do the definitive cut. The definitive cut of 'Mrs. Doubtfire' is out in the world right now."