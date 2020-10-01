Chris Colfer has revealed his late 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera had a hidden talent for doing impressions.

The 30-year-old actor - who played Kurt Hummel in the musical drama series - has shared how Naya would lift him out of a ''bad mood'' with her hilarious parodies of famous people, especially her one of Kim Kardashian West.

He said: ''A lot of people probably don't know this.

''But Naya had the most incredible impressions and she was always, always ready to give you one if you were in a bad mood.''

Sharing his favourite impression, Chris told E!'s Daily Pop: ''She had this one of Kim Kardashian on jury duty.'' He added that it would ''always make me belly laugh whenever I needed one.''

Naya tragically passed away in a drowning accident at Lake Piru, California, in July at the age of 33.

Chris previously admitted ''the process of losing'' his friend has been ''such a nightmare''.

In an essay penned for Variety, he wrote: ''I'm not sure anyone on Earth could give Naya Rivera the tribute she deserves.

''In fact, the process of losing her has been such a nightmare, I find myself wondering if Naya was even real or if she was just a dream all along. How could a human being be that talented, that hilarious and that beautiful at once? How could one person be responsible for so much joy and be the subject of so many wonderful memories?''

The 'Struck by Lightning' star went on to praise Naya's ability as both a singer and an actress, and said she was the kind of friend he could talk to ''about anything''.

He added: ''As a friend, you could talk to her about anything. She was the cool older sister you went to for advice, to blow off steam, or to get the hottest take on the latest gossip. Just being in Naya's presence made you feel protected and regardless of the situation, you knew she'd have your back. She was never afraid to stand up to authority, she always called out mistreatment where she saw it and she always told you the truth - even when it was hard to hear.''