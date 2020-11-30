Chris Brown was the big winner at this year's Soul Train Awards, scooping four prizes.

The 31-year-old singer won the Best R&B/Soul Male Artist accolade on Sunday night (29.11.20), as well as a hat-trick of gongs, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration Performance, and Best Dance Performance, for his and Young Thug's 'Go Crazy'.

Beyonce won the Video of the Year prize, alongside her eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn and Wizkid for their collaboration of 'Brown Skin Girl', and Megan Thee Stallion took home the Rhythm & Bars Award.

Other big winners on the night saw H.E.R scoop two gongs, for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and her tune 'I Cant Breathe' won The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award.

Brandy was the recipient of the Soul Train Certified Award, and she dedicated the accolade to her fans.

She said: "Thank you, this award means so much.

"I feel I've been so supported by the Soul Train Awards ever since I stepped on the scene in 1994.

"I would like to thank God for purpose, perseverance and a gift to share and inspire others.

"I would also like to thank my family for being my foundation and loving me unconditionally.

"A special thank you to my management team, and to all the stars and fans - I dedicate this award to you.

"I love you so much."

Monica - who had 1998 hit 'The Boy Is Mine' with Brandy - scooped the Lady of Soul Award.

She also performed at the ceremony, and the show was closed by Chaka Khan singing her hit 'Ain't Nobody' via video link, alongside DJ Cassidy and El DeBarge.

Soul Train Awards 2020 winners:

Song of the Year: Chris Brown & Young Thug, 'Go Crazy'

Album of the Year: Summer Walker, 'Over It'

Video of the Year: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid, 'Brown Skin Girl'

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist: H.E.R.

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist: Chris Brown

Best Collaboration Performance: Chris Brown & Young Thug, 'Go Crazy'

Rhythm & Bars Award: Megan Thee Stallion, 'Savage'

Best Dance Performance: Chris Brown & Young Thug, 'Go Crazy'

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award: H.E.R., 'I Can’t Breathe'

Lady of Soul Award: Monica

Soul Train Certified Award: Brandy

Best New Artist: Snoh Aalegra