Chloe Sevigny has admitted she is so "obsessed" with the Smith's Rosebud Salve that she panics if she leaves the house without it.
The 46-year-old actress, model and fashion designer has revealed the items in her bag that she always travels with, including the trusty balm.
Speaking to Condé Nast Traveller, she said: "There are a few beauty products that are always with me. I can’t live without Smith's Rosebud Salve. My obsession is so bad that if I realise I’ve left the house without it I almost have a panic attack. I use it on my hands and my cuticles."
The 'American Psycho' star is known to rock a bold red lip and revealed her go-to is Lady Danger by M.A.C., while she hailed Tatcha's travel-sized hair masks as "life-saving".
Chloe added: "I've always worn Maybelline Great Lash mascara - I have it my purse with me, always - and a bright red lipstick. I adore a strong red. Usually I wear Lady Danger by M.A.C. I always use a thick conditioner, like Kiehl's Color Preserving Mask, and I'm always refilling my little travel-sized version because it’s rare that you’ll find something rich enough for over-dyed hair at hotels. Tatcha makes these really lovely, individually wrapped masks which are life-saving if you're travelling through time zones. I often buy sunscreen on the fly because I want as much as I can have, and the 3.4 fl oz carry-on limitations make that tough. So if Banana Boat's all there is, I’ll take it."
The filmmaker also confessed that she swipes soaps from hotels.
She told the publication: "So many hotels have fantastic products, too. I like to steal the soap from The Carlyle, because it has its own insignia on it. I love having it in my bathroom."
