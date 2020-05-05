Chloe Sevigny has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic.

The 45-year-old actress welcomed her first child with her partner over the weekend, with a representative confirming that both mother and baby are ''happy and healthy''.

However, the sex of the newborn and further details about the birth remain unknown for the time being.

On April 24, Chloe revealed her baby was due in early May.

Speaking in a Q&A for Homme Girls on Instagram, she said: ''Our baby's due in eight days and we don't have a name yet.''

The 'Boys Don't Cry' star confessed she was feeling ''distressed'' that social distancing guidelines imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic meant she'd have to give birth alone.

New York Presbyterian hospitals announced: ''At this time, no visitors including birthing partners and support persons are permitted for obstetric patients.

''We understand that this will be difficult for our patients and their loved ones, but we believe that this is a necessary step to promote the safety of our new mothers and children.''

In response to the news, Chloe wrote on Instagram: ''#pregnantincoronatime I hope all expecting families are finding some calm. Today's news in NY was very distressing for all. #support #prayers (sic)''

The policy was later changed.

Meanwhile, the 'American Psycho' actress recently admitted her pregnancy had been ''pretty good''.

Chloe joked the only thing she'd found tough was being sober around her pals.

Speaking before social distancing guidelines were issued, she said: ''I feel good. It's been pretty good.

''I like to joke that the hardest part is being around my friends when they're drunk. Normally I like being a little tipsy or something but being out, that's been the biggest adjustment. Everything else has been good so far.''

Chloe also revealed she particularly enjoyed receiving extra attention from her partner.

She said: ''I know everyone says you're going to miss being pregnant so I'm trying to really enjoy it.

''I'm enjoying all the attention I get from my boyfriend with all the massages and foot rubbing and all that.''