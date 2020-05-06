Chloe Sevigny has revealed her newborn baby is a boy named Vanja.

The 45-year-old actress welcomed her first child with her partner Sinisa Mackovic over the weekend, and she has now shared more details about the new arrival, including his gender and name.

Posting the first image of her son on Instagram, Chloe wrote: ''Welcome to the world

''Vanja Sevigny Mačković

''Born May 2nd New York City

''Thank you to all the staff at

''Mt. Sinai East for your bravery, perseverance and kindness, especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient.

''Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time.

''#ilovemyboys (sic)''

A representative for the 'Lizzie' actress revealed this week that both mother and baby are ''happy and healthy'', and the birth of the tot comes just over a week after Chloe revealed she was due to give birth in May.

She said in April: ''Our baby's due in eight days and we don't have a name yet.''

The 'Boys Don't Cry' star confessed she was feeling ''distressed'' that social distancing guidelines imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic meant she'd have to give birth alone.

New York Presbyterian hospitals announced: ''At this time, no visitors including birthing partners and support persons are permitted for obstetric patients.

''We understand that this will be difficult for our patients and their loved ones, but we believe that this is a necessary step to promote the safety of our new mothers and children.''

In response to the news, Chloe wrote on Instagram: ''#pregnantincoronatime I hope all expecting families are finding some calm. Today's news in NY was very distressing for all. #support #prayers (sic)''

The policy was later changed.