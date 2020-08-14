Chloe Sevigny has lost her time management skills since becoming a mother.

The 45-year-old actress welcomed a son named Vanja into the world with her boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic in May this year, and has said that whilst she used to be good at managing her day to day tasks, she's lost all sense of time keeping now that she's busy with motherhood duties.

She said: ''It will be 7 o'clock and I'm like, 'What happened to the day? I haven't even bathed. I haven't even bathed him.' I've always been good at managing a lot. But I don't know what happened. That aspect of my personality is gone.''

Chloe also confessed her son was a ''happy accident'', and said she was worried at first that she wouldn't have ''enough patience'' to be a mother.

She added: ''[My mom] was like, 'Don't worry, that will come when you get one.' ''

The 'Big Love' star has been having issues with body confidence after giving birth, as she admitted it has been ''difficult'' for her to come to terms with ''being heavy for the first time''.

Speaking to emmy magazine, she said: ''I know it's all relative. But it's like, 'How do I dress? Do I do body con? Do I do loose and flowy?' But then I just look bigger.''

The 'Boys Don't Cry' star announced the birth of her son three months ago, when she took to Instagram to thank the medical staff who helped deliver her baby amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote: ''Welcome to the world

''Vanja Sevigny Mačković

''Born May 2nd New York City

''Thank you to all the staff at

''Mt. Sinai East for your bravery, perseverance and kindness, especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient.

''Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time.

''#ilovemyboys (sic)''