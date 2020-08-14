Chloe Sevigny has lost her time management skills since becoming a mother, because she's now too busy tending to her three-month-old son Vanja.
Chloe Sevigny has lost her time management skills since becoming a mother.
The 45-year-old actress welcomed a son named Vanja into the world with her boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic in May this year, and has said that whilst she used to be good at managing her day to day tasks, she's lost all sense of time keeping now that she's busy with motherhood duties.
She said: ''It will be 7 o'clock and I'm like, 'What happened to the day? I haven't even bathed. I haven't even bathed him.' I've always been good at managing a lot. But I don't know what happened. That aspect of my personality is gone.''
Chloe also confessed her son was a ''happy accident'', and said she was worried at first that she wouldn't have ''enough patience'' to be a mother.
She added: ''[My mom] was like, 'Don't worry, that will come when you get one.' ''
The 'Big Love' star has been having issues with body confidence after giving birth, as she admitted it has been ''difficult'' for her to come to terms with ''being heavy for the first time''.
Speaking to emmy magazine, she said: ''I know it's all relative. But it's like, 'How do I dress? Do I do body con? Do I do loose and flowy?' But then I just look bigger.''
The 'Boys Don't Cry' star announced the birth of her son three months ago, when she took to Instagram to thank the medical staff who helped deliver her baby amid the coronavirus pandemic.
She wrote: ''Welcome to the world
''Vanja Sevigny Mačković
''Born May 2nd New York City
''Thank you to all the staff at
''Mt. Sinai East for your bravery, perseverance and kindness, especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient.
''Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time.
''#ilovemyboys (sic)''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
With a cast and crew packed with A-list talent, this film seems like it should...
Harry Hole is an experienced detective who comes across one of the strangest murder cases...
Beatriz is a holistic healer trained in massage, reiki and other therapies who is invited...
Lady Susan has a reputation that precedes her. She's a professional flirt who men flock...
Acclaimed filmmaker Whit Stillman reunites the stars of his 1998 drama The Last Days of...
With a strikingly unflinching eye, newcomer Sara Colangelo astutely adapts her 2010 short into an...
Linda Lovelace was a hugely successful pornographic actress who hit global stardom with her 1972...
ZodiacTrailer StreamIt is the ultimate cold case. The rampage of a madman who has never...
By all indications, actor/director/musician/man-about-town Vincent Gallo's second full-length feature The Brown Bunny should have collapsed...