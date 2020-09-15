'Shadow in the Cloud' actress Chloe Grace Moretz admitted her character Maude Garrett is ''a little selfish''.
Chloe Grace Moretz admitted her 'Shadow in the Cloud' character is ''a little selfish''.
The 23-year-old actress stars as female World War II pilot in the upcoming action thriller which follows officer Maude Garrett, and Moretz promised something different from the blockuster.
Speaking during Variety's Virtual Toronto International Film Festival studio, she said: ''This is a heroine that we haven't seen before, in the sense that she is a little selfish.
''She makes some decisions that might not be for the greater good; it might just be for one singular good.
''Those types of ideals, we've seen with a lot of different male characters, especially in a World War II setting.''
Writer and director Roseanne Liang admitted she wanted to represent women in a realistic way, instead of giving the character a Hollywood gloss.
She explained: ''There's been a lot of discussion about female empowerment movies and how there's no flaws, there's no mistakes.
''And you can't really relate to that because that's not how we are in our world.
''So when you put her into this situation of adversity ... I think the improvisational messiness of that is thrilling to watch and also connects with us.''
Moretz and Liang are both keeping major details under wraps ahead of the movie's full release, but the filmmaker did open up on a gremlin which attacks Garrett's plane in flight.
She added: ''There's a historic relevance to gremlins, they started in the World War. Why Gremlims for Garrett? It's a metaphor.''
The movie also stars Nick Robinson and Callan Mulvey, with the likes of Taylor John Smith, Beulah Koale and Benedict Wall completing the cast.
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Also based on the first in a trilogy of post-apocalyptic teen novels, this thriller feels...
Libby Day is a fragile and unemployed woman struggling to get away from the demons...
Cassie Sullivan is only 16-years-old but her fighting spirit and courage has left her as...
Libby Day is a young woman, still permanently scarred from the events of her childhood....
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
Like The Wind Rises, this Oscar-nominated Studio Ghibli animation is a proper cinematic epic, telling...
Once upon a time in Japan, a bamboo cutter discovered a miniature girl inside the...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
Little more than a paint-by-numbers action thriller, it's anyone's guess why the filmmakers have bothered...
Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) talks about what makes The Equalizer (Denzel...