The Delevingne sisters are launching their own prosecco.

The model siblings - Cara, Poppy and Chloe Delevingne - are launching their own two proseccos - the Della Vite Prosecco Superiore and Della Vite Prosecco Treviso - and they revealed it was a natural business for them because prosecco is part of their sibling ''ritual'' and part of their ''lifelong memories''.

Cara said: ''We spent four months looking for the perfect winery to align with our vision and are so proud to have created two exceptional Proseccos that are both sustainably produced and 100 per cent certified vegan.''

Whilst Poppy added: ''We've always spoken about starting a business together but were keen to find something that we could all really get behind and that was equally meaningful to each of us.

''Prosecco has always been our ritual, wherever we were in our lives, laughter and lifelong memories were made over cold glasses of Prosecco so it was the obvious perfect fit for us. We love Italian culture, food, tradition and history and wanted to create something that is authentic and spirited.''

And eldest sister Chloe has promised the prosecco will ''elevate'' an occasion.

Chloe shared: ''Prosecco is informal, spontaneous and free from rituals and rules so it was important to us that we work closely with the Biasiotto family over the two year process to create wines that represent this. Our Proseccos are wildly delicious in flavour, light in colour with creamy smooth bubbles and will elevate every occasion, no matter how big or small.''