Chloe Bridges knew Adam DeVine was ''the one'' after their first ''disagreement''.

The Disney Channel alum and the 'Pitch Perfect' star got engaged late last year after four years of dating, and Chloe has now said she realised Adam was the man for her when he told her ''breaking up was not an option'' after their first argument as a couple.

She recalled: ''I knew that I liked him and we just seemed kind of incapable of staying apart from each other. I don't know if this is too personal, but the moment I knew he was The One was actually during a disagreement we had early in our relationship. He said something along the lines of, 'We got to figure it out, because breaking up is not an option.' ''

Chloe, 28, said she ''really respected'' Adam for his commitment to working on their romance.

She added: ''I was like, 'Wow, I really respect that.' I think that's an attitude he got from his parents' successful marriage. No matter what happens, you stick it out. You figure it out.''

Now the couple are preparing to marry in the Spring of 2021, and the 'Pretty Little Liars' actress says they're keen on tying the knot in California.

She said: ''Napa Valley's a front runner. I've heard those weddings are really beautiful. But talk to me next week, I may have changed my mind again.''

And the pair already have some essentials on their registry.

Chloe told Us Weekly magazine: ''We need pans, we really do. I purposely won't buy things because I'm like, 'We gotta have things to put on the registry.' We gotta wait.''

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Adam announced his engagement on Instagram back in October 2019.

Posting a picture of the pair cuddling as Chloe shows off her engagement ring, he wrote: ''She said yes! Well actually she said 'ahh Adam' and then kissed me but I'm pretty sure that means YES! I love Chloe more than anything and I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self. You are my best friend and I'm thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You'll be less wrinkly. I'm gonna look like a Saint Bernard. I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges! (sic)''

But the comedy actor couldn't help but poke fun at the traditional idea that the bride plans the wedding, as he added: ''Have fun planning the wedding. I'll be there for the cake tasting. (sic)''