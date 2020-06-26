Chiwetel Ejiofor has confirmed that he will return for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

The 42-year-old actor has revealed that he is set to reprise the role as villain Baron Karl Mordo in the follow-up to the 2016 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film.

Ejiofor added that that the movie is hoping to begin production in the near future.

The '12 Years a Slave' star told Screen Rant: ''We're hoping to start pretty soon is what I can tell you. So, you know, as soon as possible. We're all really excited to get going and cracking with it. I can't wait.''

The blockbuster - which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character - will be directed by Sam Raimi after Scott Derrickson departed the project.

The 'Evil Dead' creator revealed that 'Doctor Strange' was one of his favourite superheroes as a child.

Sam, 60, said: ''I loved Doctor Strange as a kid.

''He was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me. He was probably number five for me for great comic book characters. He was so original.''

Raimi previously helmed the 'Spider-Man' trilogy and explained how he had referred to 'Doctor Strange' in 2004's 'Spider-Man 2'.

He explained: ''When we had that moment in the 'Spider-Man' movie, I had no idea we'd be making a 'Doctor Strange' movie.

''So it was really funny to me also, coincidentally that line was in the first 'Spider-Man' movie ... I wish I had the foresight to know I was going to be involved in the project.''

Scott, who directed the original, is serving as an executive producer and gave Sam his seal of approval.

He tweeted: ''I've worked with Sam Raimi.

''One of the nicest people I've known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend.

''What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange.''