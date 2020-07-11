Chiwetel Ejiofor says female directors approach action scenes differently than male filmmakers because they have a different relationship to violence.
Chiwetel Ejiofor says female directors approach action scenes differently than male filmmakers.
The 43-year-old actor stars in Gina Prince-Bythewood's 'The Old Guard', as former CIA operative James Copley, who hires Andy's (Charlize Theron) team of soldiers to solve a hostage crisis in Sudan and Chiwetel admitted he found Gina's approach more ''hands-on and engaged''.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''It's always sort of slightly tricky territory because it's never a sort of generic female quality or something. But I definitely think that the point of view is different, especially in this action genre. I mean, I suppose for any genre, but in the action genre, it's very noticeable. Men approach action in a certain way, and it's an inherited tradition of how to approach action, which is a slightly stoic engagement with violence. There's a sense of glorification about it because it's such a kind of masculine pastime in a way. And so, there's something celebratory about it.
''And I think that Gina, Charlize and KiKi [Layne] approached action and violence in a completely different way. They approach it as part of storytelling, as part of engagement with narrative and engagement with character. And in that way, it's not like the film stops and then you have an action sequence. It's like the film continues through the action sequences. It's much more complex, in a way, than the relationship that I normally find directors have with action sequences. It's very hands-on and very engaged with because it's telling a slightly different story. And I think that's probably because the relationship to violence is different for a lot of women than it is for men.''
And Chiwetel also revealed he and Gina had long discussions about maintaining empathy for his character who is ''morally and ethically compromised''.
He explained: ''What Gina and I were talking about was this idea of trying to understand this character who is very morally and ethically compromised through the film but somehow maintains a level of empathy, connection, potentially, with the audience. And just the ways in which that can be achieved. That's what intrigued me about the character.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...