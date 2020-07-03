Chiwetel Ejiofor has revealed that he is looking forward to collaborating with director Sam Raimi in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.
Chiwetel Ejiofor is looking forward to working with Sam Raimi on 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.
The 42-year-old actor will reprise his role as Baron Karl Mordo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sequel to 'Doctor Strange', and has said he's looking forward to working with director Sam Raimi, who is taking over from Scott Derrickson.
He told GamesRadar+: ''I love Sam Raimi, so I'm very excited that he's making the film, the second 'Doctor Strange'.
''He brings to anything he does, a wealth of imagination and passion. In this genre, he's just one of the seminal figures. I remember seeing 'Darkman' when I was a kid. It was beyond, it's so amazing.''
The '12 Years a Slave' star believes that Raimi's storytelling is suited to the flick, which features Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role.
Chiwetel explained: ''I think he has an incredible mind and I think he's really able to bring that mind into his storytelling in a really unique way, and it's very suited to the world that's been created by Doctor Strange, and I'm very excited to see what he does with that world.''
Meanwhile, Chiwetel recently admitted that the movie is hoping to begin production soon and that he ''can't wait'' to get started.
He said: ''We're hoping to start pretty soon is what I can tell you. So, you know, as soon as possible. We're all really excited to get going and cracking with it. I can't wait.''
The news comes after Sam, 60, previously revealed that 'Doctor Strange' was one of his favourite superheroes as a kid.
The 'Evil Dead' creator said: ''I loved Doctor Strange as a kid.
''He was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me. He was probably number five for me for great comic book characters. He was so original.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...