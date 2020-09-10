It doesn't matter who you are, it seems that depression will almost certainly affect your life in some way. Whether its your own struggles or those of a friend, mental health issues are extremely common. On World Suicide Prevention Day, we look at the ultimate worst case scenario of such problems - and for the music world, that has meant the loss of some of the most remarkable talents of our time.

1. Ian Curtis (1956 - 1980)

The Joy Division frontman was just 23 when he took his own life, and just two albums into his career. He had been suffering from depression as well as increasing anxiety surrounding his epilepsy, which he felt would prevent him from being able to perform onstage. His wife Deborah discovered his body in their home on the eve of their debut North American tour. He also left behind a baby daughter named Natalie.

2. Kurt Cobain (1967 - 1994)

One of the most important icons of the 90s Seattle music scene, Nirvana's Kurt Cobain, committed suicide when he was 27 after a long history of depression and drug use. He'd previously made a suicide attempt by taking an overdose, but succeeded just a month later with a shotgun. He was discovered in his home by an electrician, and his suicide note became one of the most famous to ever be made public. His daughter with Courtney Love, Frances Bean, wasn't even 2-years-old at the time.

Kurt Cobain at the MTV Video Music Awards, 1993 / Photo Credit: Starfile/All Action/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

3. Michael Hutchence (1960 - 1997)

At the age of 37, the INXS co-founder lost his battle with poor mental health. Paula Yates - the mother of his child - and her ex-husband Bob Geldof with whom she had been going through a custody battle, had informed him that she would not be able to bring their daughter Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily over to see him due to a court adjournment. Worried that he wouldn't get to see his baby, he'd argued with Geldof over the phone and two hours before he was discovered dead, Hutchence had phoned an ex-girlfriend who heard his distressed, intoxicated state and agreed to see him. However, by the time she arrived at his hotel room, there was no response and his body was found by a maid an hour later. Geldof would later adopt his daughter.

Michael Hutchence performs with INXS at the Greek Theatre, 1997 / Photo Credit: James Steinfeldt/Zuma Press/PA Images

4. Chris Cornell (1964 - 2017)

The Soundgarden singer had been suffering from a number of mental health issues including depression and anxiety, as well as addiction, since he was a young teenager. But he was 52-years-old when he committed suicide, devastating his wife Vicky Karayiannis and his three children. His body was found by his bodyguard in his hotel bathroom, some time after his wife had noticed a change in his behaviour when they spoke on the phone. He had a number of prescription drugs in his system, and Vicky later accused his doctor of negligence, suggesting that the effects of the drugs had caused him to commit suicide.

Chris Cornell attends 'The Promise' New York screening, 2017 / Photo Credit: Van Tine Dennis/ABACA/PA Images

5. Chester Bennington (1976 - 2017)

Not long after Chris Cornell's passing, Linkin Park's Chester Bennington went the same way, and he was discovered unresponsive in his home by his housekeeper. Perhaps most disturbingly, he had not taken any drugs and had drank very little alcohol. He actually died on what would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday, and it has been thought that the loss of his close friend may have contributed to his dark thoughts at that time. He had six children including three with his widow Talinda Ann Bentley.

Chester Bennington performs live with Linkin Park at the IDays Festival 2017 / Photo Credit: Mondadori Portfolio/SIPA USA/PA Images

6. Avicii (1989 - 2018)

Suicide isn't only a risk of the rock 'n' roll star, the DJ world can be a cruel place too. At the age of 28, Swedish producer Tim Bergling (aka Avicii) passed away while on a trip to Muscat, Oman. He had spoken openly about his struggles with his mental health and alcohol use, and struggled to find peace and happiness after being forced to retire from touring in 2016 because of his health.

Avicii at the Grammys Radio Row 2016 / Photo Credit: Edwards David/DailyCeleb/ABACA/PA Images

7. Keith Flint (1969 - 2019)

One of our most recent losses to the music world was The Prodigy's Keith Flint, who was 49 when he was found dead in his Essex home last year. Despite his history of depression, the drugs and alcohol in his system led the coroner to believe that there was no evidence he had actually intended to take his own life, but certainly he displayed plenty of self-destructive behaviour as a result of his mental health.

Keith Flint performs with The Prodigy at Wembley Arena in 2009 / Photo Credit: Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment/PA Images