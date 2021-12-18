Cheryl Tweedy will release new music "when the time is right".

The 38-year-old singer has not released a single since 2019's 'Let You' but although their was recent speculation that she had been dropped by her record label, insiders claim she is not planning to quit music just yet.

A source told MailOnline: "Cheryl has not made that decision at all. She is still signed to Universal and they are open to more Cheryl music when the time is right.

"There are always music conversations going on. She has not left the label and they still have a business deal together.

"Cheryl's music still does well for Universal. She still has over a million monthly listeners on Spotify despite not even releasing a new song in two and a half years."

Meanwhile, Cheryl recently revealed she cancelled her 'You, Me & R&B' podcast for the BBC because it "didn't feel right" to "revisit" it following the passing of her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding.

The series for Radio 2 was set to be 12-episodes long with the singer discussing her passion for music.

However, she took a break from recording the podcast in the summer and after Sarah lost her battle with cancer in September, at the age of 39, now she doesn't feel it's appropriate for her to share the series.

The 'Fight For This Love' hitmaker told fans on her Instagram Stories: "It was to be recorded around the same time as Sarah's passing. I took a break from everything then, including the series, and it just didn't feel right to revisit it again...

"Thank you again for all of your love and support these past couple months."