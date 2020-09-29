Cheryl Burke is two years sober.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional - who has been married to Matthew Lawrence since 2019 - has revealed she used to battle an addiction to alcohol but has remained sober for two years, after making the decision to quit without the help of an Alcoholics Anonymous program.

She said: ''It was just a decision that I made for myself. And it was when Matt and I got engaged and it was during that engagement party that we were just like - or that I was like, he didn't even know - I was just like, I was done.''

Cheryl said her decision to quit was in part inspired by her father, who had been an alcoholic before he passed away.

She added: ''My father passed away - and then my dad was an alcoholic - so either I was gonna crash and burn and check myself into rehab or I was gonna just quit cold turkey. That's just my personality. It's either black or white.''

On the current season of 'Dancing with the Stars', Cheryl is partnered with former Backstreet Boys star Aj Mclean, who is also on his own road to sobriety.

And the 36-year-old dancer has said she ''really wanted'' to bag AJ as her partner so that they can help each other stay sober without being bad influences.

Speaking on the 'LadyGang' podcast, she said: ''That's why I really wanted AJ, because I'm like, for him to be maybe partnered with someone who is just, like, still fresh in the scene [or] likes to go out, I was a little worried just as a friend in a way. But then I'm glad we're partnered up together.''