Cher will "never" let her hair go grey.

The 75-year-old pop icon - who has sported her signature black tresses for much of her career - insisted that although going naturally grey is "fine" for other girls, it is a trend she just "cannot do".

She told PEOPLE: ""[Going grey] is fine for other girls. I'm just not doing it!"

When it comes to her wardrobe - which has consisted of many flamboyant outfits over her decades-long career - the 'Believe' hitmaker is not afraid to embrace her past and struggles to pin point her current style.

She told Vogue: "Oh babe, I don’t know [what my current style is]. I know what it’s been. I have things that I’ve had in my wardrobe for 30 years. The other night I was wearing my black bondage pants, and I’ve had those since I don't know, 'Granny Takes a Trip' [the 1960s London boutique], I don’t remember how long I’ve had them, that's how long I’ve had them!"

Cher - who was married to her Sonny & Cher co-star Sonny Bono from1964 until 1975 and blues singer Gregg Allman from 1975 until 1979 - went on to explain that holding on to certain fashion items allows her to "put them together" with newer ones.

She added: "If you keep certain things, then you can bring them back, and if they’re good and they’re interesting, you can put them all together."

When Sony & Cher burst onto the scene in 1965 with 'I Got You Babe', Cher's look was made up of long hair and handmade bellbottoms, which although she thinks people found difficult to understand, she insisted they were "so proud" of their look.

She said: "We had a look that people just really didn’t understand at all. We were so proud of our look and our clothes, but we couldn’t get on a lot of shows. I mean even The Beatles wore little suits!"