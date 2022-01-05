Cher will ever let her famous black locks go grey and offers her advice on styling through the ages.
Cher will "never" let her hair go grey.
The 75-year-old pop icon - who has sported her signature black tresses for much of her career - insisted that although going naturally grey is "fine" for other girls, it is a trend she just "cannot do".
She told PEOPLE: ""[Going grey] is fine for other girls. I'm just not doing it!"
When it comes to her wardrobe - which has consisted of many flamboyant outfits over her decades-long career - the 'Believe' hitmaker is not afraid to embrace her past and struggles to pin point her current style.
She told Vogue: "Oh babe, I don’t know [what my current style is]. I know what it’s been. I have things that I’ve had in my wardrobe for 30 years. The other night I was wearing my black bondage pants, and I’ve had those since I don't know, 'Granny Takes a Trip' [the 1960s London boutique], I don’t remember how long I’ve had them, that's how long I’ve had them!"
Cher - who was married to her Sonny & Cher co-star Sonny Bono from1964 until 1975 and blues singer Gregg Allman from 1975 until 1979 - went on to explain that holding on to certain fashion items allows her to "put them together" with newer ones.
She added: "If you keep certain things, then you can bring them back, and if they’re good and they’re interesting, you can put them all together."
When Sony & Cher burst onto the scene in 1965 with 'I Got You Babe', Cher's look was made up of long hair and handmade bellbottoms, which although she thinks people found difficult to understand, she insisted they were "so proud" of their look.
She said: "We had a look that people just really didn’t understand at all. We were so proud of our look and our clothes, but we couldn’t get on a lot of shows. I mean even The Beatles wore little suits!"
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
The 1960s was an incredible decade for music, with the likes of Beach Boys, Frank...
Through the 1960s, a collection of Los Angeles musicians worked together in order to support...
It's difficult to imagine a more outrageously camp movie than this glittery romp, and fortunately...
Griffin Keyes is the caretaker at Franklin Park Zoo, he loves his job and adores...
Ali is a girl who's desperate to break away from her small-town life. Seeking a...
When I walked into the theater to see this film, I thought to myself, "Why...
Like most viewers of his documentary Mayor of the Sunset Strip, director George Hickenlooper (The...
When Walt Tenor (Greg Kinnear) decides he wants to become an actor, he tries to...