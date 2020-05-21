Cher enjoyed a socially-distanced surprise birthday party on Wednesday (20.05.20).

The 'If I Could Turn Back Time' hitmaker admitted it was ''not easy'' having to step away from her loved ones but she had a great time sharing cake and celebrating with 10 people outside in honour of her turning 74.

She wrote on Twitter: ''HAD GREAT SURPRISE[gift, balloon and cake emojis] PARTY‼️

''WE WERE OUTSIDE,MASKS GLOVES,& SOCIAL DISTANCING.Hardest Part,Social Distancing,NOT EASY‼️BEING OUTSIDE HELPED.10 PPL.THERE WAS CAKE [ghost and cake emojis]. HOPE WE DID IT RIGHT .ITS NOT EASY. A MILLION THINGS YOU'RE USED TO DOING THAT YOU CANT DO(sic)''

Earlier in the day, Cher thanked her fans for their support and birthday messages.

She wrote: ''WHAT CAN I SAY...YOU GUYS ARE THE BEST & I CANT BELIEVE IM''SO''OLD & ''STILL CRAZY AFTER ALL THESE YRS.''

I CANT FIND WORDS TO THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU'VE

DON'T FOR ME[prayer emoji] (sic)''

She later added: ''YOU ARE THE BEST,''SIMPLY

THE BEST,BETTER THAN ALL THE REST''!! CAN NEVER THANK YOU ENOUGH (sic)''

Meanwhile, Val Kilmer - who was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 - recently recalled how Cher ''stepped in'' to help when he began vomiting blood, but admitted that even in an emergency situation, she couldn't help but flirt with the medical staff that came to treat him.

He said: ''One night I suddenly awoke vomiting blood that covered the bed like a scene out of 'The Godfather'. I prayed immediately, then called 911.

''Then alerted my hostess. Cher stepped in and stepped up. And yet even in my grave condition, I saw her scanning the paramedic, who was Gregory Peck drop-dead handsome. Only in Hollywood, right?

''Despite the fact that I was covered in blood, I caught her eye and bounced my brows like Groucho Marx. Hubba hubba.

''Cher was bashful to be busted but then couldn't help laughing out loud at the audacity.

''Here we were, joking about beauty and desire, while I looked like a stunt man from Tarantino's 'Reservoir Dogs' and, yes, while my life seemed to be in mortal danger. We laughed out loud before they finished with my vitals and shut me up with an oxygen mask.''