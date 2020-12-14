Cher "doesn't understand" teenage girls wanting to have Botox in their lips and butt implants - despite having had cosmetic surgery herself.

The 'Believe' hitmaker was asked if she feels she has helped "normalise" going under the knife, and denied that to be the case, as she insisted she never wanted to have any work done when she was younger.

In an interview with Britain's The Guardian newspaper's G2 supplement, she reacted: “Wait, what? You say I made it OK for what?”

The interviewer clarified: "For normal people, regular civilians, to have cosmetic surgery?", to which she replied: “These girls are having surgery at 18. So come on! I’ve never seen girls do so much to want to change everything they look like. I never wanted to do that. You’ve got big lips to start with and a big butt. I don’t understand it.”

The 74-year-old music legend insisted that looks have nothing to do with success in the music industry, as she declared: "There are 20-year-old girls who can't do what I do."

Asked if she thinks her longevity is down to her youthful appearance, Cher added: “You don’t pay bucks to stand and look at someone. They’ve got to deliver something.

“And I’ve worked my whole life to keep my strength in my body. There are 20-year-old girls who can’t do what I do.”

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winner previously claimed "five pounds of make-up" was the secret to her ageless appearance in 2018’s ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’.

She said at the time: "Make-up. Five pounds of make-up. Also the director really liked me, and I think he took extra special care to light me. That has a lot to do with it. He was wonderful.”