Cher Lloyd found ''confidence'' after becoming a mother.

The 26-year-old singer has 23-month-old daughter Delilah-Rae with her husband Craig Monk, and has said despite getting stretch marks across her thighs during her pregnancy - which can often make some women insecure - she's now more confident in her skin than she was before journeying into motherhood.

She said: ''I find it so strange, but I'm a lot more confident about my body now after having a child than I was before. It's weird, because before pregnancy I was skinny, I had no stretch marks and no lumps and bumps.

''Roll on to now and I've got tiger stripes from my thighs all the way over to my bum and there's nothing I can do about that, it is what it is. But I see them as my proud mum stripes. I grew a human. So what if there are a few lumps and bumps now? That's not going to stop me squeezing into a pair of tiny beaded knickers and flaunting my stuff.''

Cher has also stopped ''obsessing'' over her image now that she's a mum, and says she no longer cares what people think of her.

She added: ''I've always felt I've been pushed from pillar to post within the industry. If I wore baggy clothes and dressed like a tomboy, then I was too chavvy, and if I dressed in a skirt that was a little bit short, then I was too slutty.

''Over the last few years I've thought: 'Sod it, I don't give a s**t what people want to call me or label me.' I will wear whatever I want to and what makes me feel comfortable.

''I've learned as a mum that there is so much more to this life than obsessing over my image. It's not my number one priority any more. I don't have time!''

The 'Lost' singer credits her husband Craig with helping her change her outlook on life, as she says she met him at a time when she was ''struggling'' with her mental health.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine, she said: ''I think people get placed on your path who you're meant to meet along the way at certain times, and he was that person for me.

''I don't think I would have made it out if it wasn't for him. I was struggling with my mental health and, hand on heart, I don't know if I'd still be doing this without his help. I think I would have spiralled and my mental health would have got the better of me. I'm so lucky to have met him when I did.

''He came along and suddenly I had someone telling me it was going to be OK and I had to stop feeling angry and rise above it. Having someone there to help and guide me and also be the person to bring me happiness ... I had no happiness, I was so sad.

''He made my life and my world ... And he's still doing that nearly 10 years on, and it's brilliant!''