Charlotte Rampling is centre stage of Saint Laurent's short film to promote their latest fashion collection.
Charlotte Rampling stars as a “mysterious and haunted priestess” in Saint Laurent's short film 'Summer of '21'.
The 74-year-old actress appears alongside a number of high fashion models in the short promo for the fashion house's Summer 2021 collection by Argentine filmmaker Gaspar Noé and brand creative director Anthony Vaccarello.
Vaccarello said: "I wanted to focus on the essence of things. I think it’s a sign of the times, but I didn’t want anything bleak or heavy."
The film starts in a grand estate with a number of models, including Anok Yai, Antonia Przedpelski, Assa Baradji, Aylah Mae Peterson, Clara Deshayes, Grace Hartzel, Kim Schell, Mica Arganaraz, Miriam Sanchez, Sora Choi and Stefania Cristian, wandering through the eerie mansion dressed head-to-toe in garments from the collection.
They gather in a theatre-like setting in front of a stage before a haunted Rampling appears before their eyes in a bed of rose petals.
The press release added: "A familiar and timeless feeling. Dreaminess and tension, decadence and danger. The unsettling strangeness of those girls gravitating around Charlotte Rampling, the mysterious and haunted priestess."
It follows Noé's first short film for Saint Laurent 'Lux Aeterna' which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.
Meanwhile, Rampling previously admitted she will not be going under the knife to rejuvenate her youthful looks after experimenting with treatments.
She said: “I did a bit but very little — like putting collagen in the lines — and nothing really changed my face so I ended up not doing it anymore.
And I couldn’t face going into surgery and coming out and looking at my face. What would I see? Probably a cleaner face with the lines wiped out. But I wouldn’t be seeing myself. I just couldn’t comprehend that. Whatever happens, I will carry on with my face as it is. But it hasn’t worked out too badly.”
