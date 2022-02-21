Charlotte Church wants a musical comeback, but will always put her family first.
Charlotte Church wants to make a new album.
The 35-year-old soprano shot to fame as a child with a string of multi-million selling records and now wants to make an album that incorporates "many different styles", but admitted that it would be quite expensive.
She said: " I would definitely love somebody to give me money to make an amazing album. That would be great because the album I want to make is going to be traversing many different styles and I need an orchestra, which is expensive."
However, the 'Voice of an Angel' songstress - who was the runner up on the 2022 series of 'The Masked Singer' - went on to explain that she has "mellowed" in terms of her music career and doesn't feel like she has "anything to prove."
She said: " But, to be honest, I’m mellow now. I’ve been doing this since I was 12 so I don’t feel like I’ve got anything to prove. I’m not super hungry or ambitious. I just muddle along like the little Pisces fish I am and see where the river takes me really.
Charlotte - who was was previously engaged to rugby star Gavin Henson and has children Ruby, 14, and Dexter, 13, with him - also claimed that despite her wishes for a career comeback her "main job" in life will always be as a mother.
She told OK! Magazine: "My main job in life is as a mother, as long as [work] doesn’t take me away from my beautiful babies too much."
