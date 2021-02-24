Charlize Theron would love to star in a 'Die Hard' lesbian reboot.
The 45-year-old actress recently responded to a fan on Twitter pitching her for a gender-swapped remake of the 1988 Bruce Willis blockbuster which would see the lead character "on a rampage to save her wife", and now she's confirmed she'd definitely be interested.
She told Vanity Fair: "Yeah, I mean, it’s a great idea. That’s why I replied on Twitter. Because I just thought that was kind of brilliant.
"I was like, 'This person needs to start pitching. That’s a great idea.' And the fact that it would be two women, I was like, 'Yeah, sign me on.' "
In the meantime, Theron was recently announced for 'The School for Good and Evil'.
She and Kerry Washington are both set for the Paul Feig-helmed Netflix movie, which is based on Soman Chainani’s best-selling novel of the same name.
Paul made the announcement in a Twitter post, which read: “I know what school I’m applying to! So thrilled to welcome Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to the School for Good and Evil! Everyone, prepare to get schooled! @CharlizeAfrica @kerrywashington @netflix @NetflixFilm (sic)”
Charlize and Kerry will play Lady Lesso and Professor Dovey respectively, and join previously announced cast members Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso.
‘The School for Good and Evil’ will follow best friends Sophie (Caruso) and Agatha (Wylie), who are set to enrol in schools which have previously educated famous fairytale characters.
Sophie plans to enrol in the School of Good to join alums such as Cinderella and Snow White, whilst Agatha knows she’s fit for the Evil School.
However, the two friends find their fortunes reversed, and they are each forced to discover who they really are.
