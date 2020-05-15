Charlize Theron will not appear in the 'Mad Max' prequel.

Director George Miller has revealed that he will be casting a younger actress as Furiosa, who play the lead role in the planned flick.

The 75-year-old filmmaker admitted that he considered using de-ageing CGI on Charlize, but he does not believe the technology is good enough yet.

In an interview with the New York Times newspaper, George said: ''For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-ageing on Charlize, but I don't think we're nearly there yet.

''Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there's still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particular Japanese video game designers, but there's still a pretty wide valley, I believe.''

It had been rumoured that the spin-off movie would be based on a younger Furiosa and 'The New Mutants' star Anya Taylor-Joy has had held talks with George about playing the role.

Charlize played Furiosa in the 2015 film 'Mad Max: Fury Road'. It proved to be a successful revival of the franchise but Charlize feuded on set with Tom Hardy, who took over from Mel Gibson as titular character Max Rockatansky. She admits that both of them were scared of the movie failing.

The 44-year-old actress explained: ''In retrospect, I didn't have enough empathy to really, truly understand what he must have felt like to step into Mel Gibson's shoes. That is frightening! I think because of my own fear, we were putting up walls to protect ourselves instead of saying to each other, 'This is scary for you, and it's scary for me, too. Let's be nice to each other.' In a weird way, we were functioning like our characters: Everything was about survival.''