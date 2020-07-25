Charlize Theron won't compromise for love, because she's very happy with her life the way it is.
The 44-year-old actress - who has adopted kids Jackson, eight, and four-year-old August - is ''very open'' to a new relationship but, in recent years, she's decided she won't be making changes to suit a potential partner because she's very happy with her life the way it is.
She told OK! magazine: ''I'm still very open to love. I'd love to meet somebody. However, if something doesn't feel right, I'm not willing to compromise. It definitely changed for me in my forties.
''I get myself in trouble every time I talk about this but I'm actually really happy being single.
''My life feels really fulfilled right now so it's not like there's this hole that I need to fill. But I am open to suggestions.
''I hope I'll meet someone who's thrilled by all the thing I have to offer.
''However, I'm now at an age where, until that happens, I'm not willing to settle for less. My life is just too beautiful, too good and I'm too happy to have anybody come and pee on my parade.''
The 'Old Guard' actress is thankful she has a good support network around her who are always willing to step in and help out with her kids because she believes she can't be a truly ''great other'' without getting some breathing space away from her brood.
She said: ''I'm raising my beautiful children with this incredible 'village'. Some of them are my best friends, as well as my mother. There have been days in the past where they'd show up at my door and I'd be like, 'How did you know I really need you to take them for two hours?'
''Those people are very important to me, because I don't think you can be a great mother without taking those breaks. Nobody can do it all the time.''
