Charlize Theron has revealed she wasn't ever engaged to Sean Penn, and insisted the pair were ''never going to marry'', but did exclusively date.
The showbiz power couple got together in late 2013 and a year later it was rumoured they had got engaged, but the 44-year-old actress has now confirmed he has never popped the question to her, but admitted they did exclusively date.
When asked about speculation she had once been engaged to Sean, 59, she said: ''What? That's not true. no. I did not 'almost get married to Sean', that's such bulls**t.
''No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated.
''It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year.
''We never moved in. I was never going to marry him. It was nothing like that.''
And the 'Bombshell' actress has admitted she has no plans to get married anytime soon.
Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show', she added: ''I never wanted to get married. That's never been something that's important to me.
''On the lives of my children, I've never been lonely. I've never felt alone.''
Charlize recently admitted people are ''perplexed'' at the thought she doesn't ever want to tie the knot.
She said: ''I haven't been in a relationship for a very long time. I never wanted to get married. Those are things that are not hard for me, because they're innately my truth. I find people are somewhat perplexed by that, and also more with women, right?''
Charlize - who split with Sean in 2015 - previously had a long-term relationship with actor Stuart Townsend, after they met on the set of the 2002 movie 'Trapped', before calling time on their romance in January 2010.
