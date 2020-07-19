Charlize Theron is taking a break from acting to focus on her family.

The 'Old Guard' actress insisted she would never give up working for good but she wants to put work on hold for a while to spend more time with her daughters, Jackson, nine, and August, five.

She told HELLO! magazine: ''I'm taking a break to just be a mum for a second. Our slate is so full anyway that I am never not going to work, but I need to just take a moment. I feel very fulfilled. I'm a very lucky person.''

The 44-year-old star has been home educating her kids after schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she admitted her teaching skills aren't quite up to standard, which has caused her a lot of stress.

She said: ''I am, it turns out, not a very good maths teacher. That's what Jackson says, anyway.

''It was a very profound moment in my life when she turned to me and just said, 'Mom, I don't think you're very good at teaching this.'

''That was the most stressful thing as a parent because, all of a sudden, I felt this responsibility to make sure my children weren't falling behind in their education.''

Charlize is proud of her new movie, 'The Old Guard', and hopes the fantasy thriller and her co-star KiKi Layne will have a positive impact on her kids.

She said: ''My girls were with me when we made this film and I just love that they will look back on this and see themselves reflected. KiKi is a reflection of my girls in this film and that is so important.''