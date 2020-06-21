Charlize Theron had never seen a comic book before she was 16 years old.

The 44-year-old actress' new film, 'The Old Guard', is based on a graphic novel - but she had few opportunities to read such publications when she was growing up in South Africa.

She told Empire magazine: ''I grew up in a small farm community in South Africa and I don't think I even knew any kids who had comic books.

''The first time I saw a comic book I think I was 16 years old. I was like, 'Woah!'''

Charlize plays mercenary Andromache of Seythia, who is 6,000 years old, in the movie - but the actress still felt the character had a real-life feel.

She said: ''My initial reaction when I read the 'Old Guard' graphic novel was that I felt there was something very grounded in Andy. That was the thing that excited me, despite the concept, she felt real, and not 'fantasy'. So I tried to bring a genuine exhaustion to her, and not get boggged down in the idea that she's lived thousands of years, she's see it all and she knows every kid of martial art there is.''

The Oscar-winning star believes action movies have changed a lot since she started her career.

Discussing how the genre is now seen as 'proper cinema', she said: ''It's changed completely. But so has the quality of these action movies.

''There's more character development now, brilliant storytelling. I never feel like, 'I'll do an action movie for 'them' so I can do 'Bombshell' for me. I love working in both genres.''