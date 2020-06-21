Oscar-winning star Charlize Theron has revealed she had never seen a comic book before she was 16 years old.
Charlize Theron had never seen a comic book before she was 16 years old.
The 44-year-old actress' new film, 'The Old Guard', is based on a graphic novel - but she had few opportunities to read such publications when she was growing up in South Africa.
She told Empire magazine: ''I grew up in a small farm community in South Africa and I don't think I even knew any kids who had comic books.
''The first time I saw a comic book I think I was 16 years old. I was like, 'Woah!'''
Charlize plays mercenary Andromache of Seythia, who is 6,000 years old, in the movie - but the actress still felt the character had a real-life feel.
She said: ''My initial reaction when I read the 'Old Guard' graphic novel was that I felt there was something very grounded in Andy. That was the thing that excited me, despite the concept, she felt real, and not 'fantasy'. So I tried to bring a genuine exhaustion to her, and not get boggged down in the idea that she's lived thousands of years, she's see it all and she knows every kid of martial art there is.''
The Oscar-winning star believes action movies have changed a lot since she started her career.
Discussing how the genre is now seen as 'proper cinema', she said: ''It's changed completely. But so has the quality of these action movies.
''There's more character development now, brilliant storytelling. I never feel like, 'I'll do an action movie for 'them' so I can do 'Bombshell' for me. I love working in both genres.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...