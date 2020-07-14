Charlize Theron has been teaching her children about racial injustice amidst the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 'Old Guard' star has been educating her daughters - Jackson, eight, and August, five - on racism as she praised them for ''becoming little warriors in their own right''.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she said: ''Yeah, I think it's important. The day I became a parent I vowed I would always tell them the truth in a way they can handle. It's too important a moment to not be completely transparent ... They have been very active in protesting ... They've grown from this and have become little warriors in their own right.''

Meanwhile, Charlize previously revealed she wants her daughters to ''see themselves'' represented in both cinema and ''in life''.

The 44-year-old actress said: ''I'm a mom to two small Black girls, and I want them to grow up in a world where they see themselves, where there is an awareness that they can be whomever they want to be because they see it. And that's not just in cinema, that's in life, too. I want to surround them in a world where they feel they belong and they can shine and they can live to their full potential.''

And Charlize previously said she's been having ''really hard, honest conversations'' with her children about racial injustice.

She shared: ''As a parent, it's been a difficult time. I think all parents, we want to believe we have time. And the world has kind of shaken me in a way that I realise that I don't have time. There was a moment where I felt like a little piece of my children's innocence was taken from them during this period because I had to sit down with them and have really, really hard, honest conversations about some really ugly things in our world today that they need to know. I want them to know because I want to raise two little warriors.''