Charlize Theron has hailed Dior for championing the ''incredible talent, passion and altruism of women''.

The 45-year-old actress was named the brand ambassador for the designer label in 2004, which has seen her star in the brand's J'adore fragrance campaigns ever since.

Christine Dior has just been announced as a financial partner for Charlize's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) and the charity's 2021 Youth Leaders Scholarship Program.

And the 'Atomic Blonde' star described it as the ''perfect match'.

In an interview with WWD, Charlize said: ''Being the face of such an iconic perfume as J'adore for more than 15 years has been such an honour, and Dior has been such a collaborative and supportive partner. It's been an ideal match, since so much of what Dior stands for and behind really resonates for me. In particular, the celebration of women and the incredible talent, passion and altruism of women. The empowerment inherent in #Diorstandswithwomen and #Diorchinup [as the project is also known] are the values that I, and all of us at CTAOP, also believe strongly in. And J'adore has also always embodied these same values in a natural way. I'm so proud to have collaborated on so many incredible campaigns and looking forward to continuing this beautiful tradition.''

Dior has also launched the #Diorstandswithwomen campaign to celebrate powerful females, including interviews with Charlize and and fellow face of Dior, Cara Delevingne.

Charlize founded CTAOP in 2007, ''with the hope of making a difference in fighting HIV in her home country of South Africa''.

The 'Old Guard' actress previously said helping children in Africa is ''everything'' to her.

The 'Bombshell' star - who adopted her two kids August and Jackson - admitted it's a job of a lifetime and it ''keeps her going'' to help children across the world as part of CTAOP.

She said: ''It really is everything. You can see the effect that a little bit of work that we do here has for people who so desperately need it. That's the thing that keeps me going because this work will break you down.''