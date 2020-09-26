Charlize Theron has praised her daughters as ''beautiful powerhouses''.

The 45-year-old actress is mother to two adopted children, eight-year-old Jackson and five-year-old August, and has heaped praise on the youngsters in celebration of National Daughters Day on Friday (25.09.20).

She wrote alongside a snap of the family: ''My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses. I will never be the same. Happy #NationalDaughtersDay (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Old Guard' actress recently opened up about having honest conversations with her daughters about racial injustice amidst the Black Lives Matter movement, as she praised them for ''becoming little warriors in their own right''.

She explained: ''Yeah, I think it's important. The day I became a parent I vowed I would always tell them the truth in a way they can handle. It's too important a moment to not be completely transparent ... They have been very active in protesting ... They've grown from this and have become little warriors in their own right.''

And in a separate interview, she shared: ''As a parent, it's been a difficult time. I think all parents, we want to believe we have time. And the world has kind of shaken me in a way that I realise that I don't have time. There was a moment where I felt like a little piece of my children's innocence was taken from them during this period because I had to sit down with them and have really, really hard, honest conversations about some really ugly things in our world today that they need to know. I want them to know because I want to raise two little warriors.''

Charlize also previously said she wants her daughters to ''see themselves'' represented in both cinema and ''in life''.

She added: ''I'm a mom to two small Black girls, and I want them to grow up in a world where they see themselves, where there is an awareness that they can be whomever they want to be because they see it. And that's not just in cinema, that's in life, too. I want to surround them in a world where they feel they belong and they can shine and they can live to their full potential.''