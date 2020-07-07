Charlize Theron admits that she finds it ''heartbreaking'' being replaced as Furiosa in the 'Mad Max' prequel.
Charlize Theron has described being replaced as Furiosa in the 'Mad Max' spinoff as ''heartbreaking''.
The Oscar-winning actress portrayed the war captain in the 2015 film 'Mad Max: Fury Road' but director George Miller revealed that he will be casting a younger actress in the role for the planned prequel, a decision that is difficult for Charlize to accept.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''It's a tough one to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making 'Fury Road' with him. He's a master, and I wish him nothing but the best. Yeah, it's a little heartbreaking, for sure.''
Theron loved playing Furiosa and was ''grateful'' to have had played a part in creating the character.
The 44-year-old actress explained: ''I really love that character, and I'm so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly.
''Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner. We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we're focusing on.''
Charlize feels that she could have played a role in the prequel and suggested that casting doesn't always have to remain faithful to the character.
She said: ''I feel like storytelling, on many levels, is really pushing the envelope. We're seeing shows like 'Chernobyl', a quintessential Russian story, and you have British actors playing all of these historical Russian characters.
''There's something refreshing about it; the emotional impact of the story isn't lost.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...