Charlize Theron wants her daughters to ''see themselves'' represented in both cinema and ''in life''.

The 44-year-old actress is mother to two adopted daughters - Jackson, eight, and August, four - and has said she wants them to grow up being accurately represented in film and television, so they can ''feel they belong''.

She said: ''I'm a mom to two small Black girls, and I want them to grow up in a world where they see themselves, where there is an awareness that they can be whomever they want to be because they see it. And that's not just in cinema, that's in life, too.

''I want to surround them in a world where they feel they belong and they can shine and they can live to their full potential.''

And the 'Bombshell' actress is in favour of calling out studios and executives who stand in the way of diversity and inclusion in the industry.

She added to Variety's 'The Big Ticket' podcast: ''I think, call them out and I think we're at a place now where we feel brave enough to do that. If we have to involve some shaming, then that's what we have to do.''

Meanwhile, Charlize recently said she's been having ''really hard, honest conversations'' with her children about racial injustice.

She said: ''As a parent, it's been a difficult time. I think all parents, we want to believe we have time. And the world has kind of shaken me in a way that I realise that I don't have time. There was a moment where I felt like a little piece of my children's innocence was taken from them during this period because I had to sit down with them and have really, really hard, honest conversations about some really ugly things in our world today that they need to know. I want them to know because I want to raise two little warriors.''