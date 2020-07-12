Award-winning actress Charlize Theron has revealed she's excited about the prospect of making a sequel to 'The Old Guard'.
Charlize Theron feels excited about the prospect of making a sequel to 'The Old Guard'.
The 44-year-old actress - who stars as Andromache of Scythia in the superhero movie - has revealed she's open to the prospect of shooting a sequel.
She told Total Film: ''We went into this talking about [a sequel] as a possibility, and it's definitely something that excites us.''
Director Gina Prince-Bythewood is also open to the idea of making a sequel, and has teased details of what fans might expect from a follow-up film.
She explained that the proposed movie will be based on the comic books of Greg Rucka.
Speaking to GamesRadar+, she shared: ''It'll be based on the graphic novel.
''In terms of what Greg has written, Quynh [the immortal hero who was trapped at the bottom of the ocean] has reared her head [as seen in the movie's last scene], and that causes some issues, absolutely.
''But also, there's a very grounded story tackling problems within the world, which again brings more villains that are not with immortality, so it's a really cool balance between the two, in the graphic novel.''
Meanwhile, Charlize previously revealed she'd never seen a comic book before she was 16.
The actress admitted she had few opportunities to read such publications when she was growing up in South Africa.
She said: ''I grew up in a small farm community in South Africa and I don't think I even knew any kids who had comic books.
''The first time I saw a comic book I think I was 16 years old. I was like, 'Woah!'''
