Charlize Theron is having ''really hard, honest conversations'' with her children - who are both Black - about racial injustice.
Charlize Theron is having ''really hard, honest conversations'' with her children about racial injustice.
The 44-year-old actress is mother to Jackson, eight, and August, four, and has said she believes it's important to discuss police brutality and racism with her children - who are both Black - following the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd, and the Black Lives Matter protests which followed.
She said: ''As a parent, it's been a difficult time. I think all parents, we want to believe we have time. And the world has kind of shaken me in a way that I realise that I don't have time. There was a moment where I felt like a little piece of my children's innocence was taken from them during this period because I had to sit down with them and have really, really hard, honest conversations about some really ugly things in our world today that they need to know. I want them to know because I want to raise two little warriors.''
The 'Bombshell' actress has already seen her children ''change'' for the better since speaking to them, and feels ''lucky'' the youngsters ''could handle the conversation''.
She added: ''The most incredible thing is that I've seen a change in this period. I'm incredibly proud of them. They've been in situations now in the last month where they've really kind of shown their integrity and their heart. They're incredibly special. I'm lucky in the sense that they could handle the conversation.''
And Charlize believes it's important as a parent to continue talking to her children about difficult topics.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the 'Atomic Blonde' star said: ''Listen, it's not one conversation. It's many conversations and it's never going to stop. I just want to be in their corner and everybody's corner right now as much as I possibly can to continue this fight.
''For parents out there, this is the moment where I think we shouldn't be shielding our children. I think it's important for us to stop hiding in the shadows and pretending like nothing is going on. I think we can do it in a way where we're not traumatising our children but where we're inspiring our children. My girls know that they they have a place in this world and they need to stand up tall and strong and proud and that's the most important thing right now.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...