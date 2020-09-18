Charlize Theron hasn't dated anybody for ''over five years''.
Charlize Theron hasn't dated anybody for ''over five years''.
The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star insists she has been on a few dates but hasn't seriously dated anyone in the last five years.
Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said: ''It is strange for people to, kind of, wrap their heads around it. I've been on a few dates, but I haven't dated anybody for over five years.''
Meanwhile, Charlize previously insisted she is dating herself.
The 'Old Guard' actress said: ''Two days ago I was in the car with my two girls and my little one said something like 'You need a boyfriend!' And I said, 'Actually, I don't. Right now, I feel really good,' and she's like, 'You know what, mom? You just need a boyfriend, you need a relationship!' She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility. Her mind was blown. But, I know that was the day that she realised there's a different possibility.''
The 'Atomic Blonde' actress isn't interested in finding a romantic partner, and slammed society for making relationships seem like something everyone ''needs and wants''.
She insisted: ''I really do believe that women really make s**t happen for themselves, and I think this idea of relationships sometimes gets ... society approaches it in a sense of like, obviously that is something you need and want, and that really hasn't been the case for me. I don't feel like I'm missing out on something in my life, it's just not something I'm looking out for right now. I think that time will come.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...