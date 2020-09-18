Charlize Theron hasn't dated anybody for ''over five years''.

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star insists she has been on a few dates but hasn't seriously dated anyone in the last five years.

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said: ''It is strange for people to, kind of, wrap their heads around it. I've been on a few dates, but I haven't dated anybody for over five years.''

Meanwhile, Charlize previously insisted she is dating herself.

The 'Old Guard' actress said: ''Two days ago I was in the car with my two girls and my little one said something like 'You need a boyfriend!' And I said, 'Actually, I don't. Right now, I feel really good,' and she's like, 'You know what, mom? You just need a boyfriend, you need a relationship!' She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility. Her mind was blown. But, I know that was the day that she realised there's a different possibility.''

The 'Atomic Blonde' actress isn't interested in finding a romantic partner, and slammed society for making relationships seem like something everyone ''needs and wants''.

She insisted: ''I really do believe that women really make s**t happen for themselves, and I think this idea of relationships sometimes gets ... society approaches it in a sense of like, obviously that is something you need and want, and that really hasn't been the case for me. I don't feel like I'm missing out on something in my life, it's just not something I'm looking out for right now. I think that time will come.''