Charlize Theron has blasted the ''insulting'' and sexist attitudes she experienced on 'The Italian Job', where she was told to undergo six weeks more training than her male co-stars.
Charlize Theron has blasted the ''insulting'' and sexist attitudes she experienced on 'The Italian Job'.
The 'Old Guard' actress is known for her action roles these days, but when working on the 2003 remake of the classic film, she was horrified when she was scheduled to undergo driving training for six weeks longer than her male co-stars Mark Wahlberg, Jason Statham and Edward Norton.
She said: ''There was a real pressure to pull off those stunts with the actors. ... There was a very unfair process that went with that.
''I was the only woman with a bunch of guys, and I remember vividly getting the schedule in our pre-production, and they had scheduled me for six weeks more car training than any of the guys. It was just so insulting.''
Charlize admitted the discrepancy ''put a real fire under [her] ass'' and she was pleased to go on to ''out-drive'' the men on the set.
She recalled during a Comic Con at Home panel: ''I was, like, 'All right, you guys want to play this game, let's go.'
''I made it a point to out-drive all of those guys. I vividly remember Mark Wahlberg, halfway through one of our training sessions, pulling over and throwing up because he was so nauseous from doing 360s.''
The 44-year-old star's experience on the film taught Charlize more about ''the misconception around women'' in action movies, prompting her to go on to seek out of create roles in the likes of 'Aeon Flux', 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and 'Atomic Blonde' to prove a point.
She said: ''When I started my action career, it was so important to sell the authenticity of, 'Yes, I can fight, and I can take this guy down, and I can survive this.''
''There was such a level of wanting to prove that to audiences who for years said, 'No, a woman could never fight a guy that size.'''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...