Faces drummer Kenney Jones has paid tribute to late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, describing him as the band's "secret ingredient".
Late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has been described as the band's "secret ingredient" by his friend, Faces rocker Kenney Jones.
Kenney, 72, was grieving just like the rest of the rock community after hearing of Charlie's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday (24.08.21) and he praised the 'Gimme Shelter' rocker for giving the group their "heartbeat".
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Kenney said: "Charlie's playing with The Stones, he put a swing in their beat, just like I put a swing in our beat. It's the secret ingredient he had which was to provide those swing beats.
"He was the heartbeat of the band, their backbone.
"Also, Charlie never changed, that's one thing that I'm very proud of him for, he stuck to his guns and said, 'I'm only ever going to play me.' "
Kenney and Charlie were friends and toured together, along with a host of rock legends, for the ARMS Charity Concerts which took place in 1983 to raise money and awareness for Action into Research for Multiple Sclerosis, and he has nothing but fond memories of the time they spent together.
He remembered: "He wasn't outrageous, he wasn't a Keith Moon!
"Charlie was a nice guy. I knew him in the days when he was drinking and I knew him in the days when he gave up drinking, he was a gentleman all the way through. We would talk to each other about old times.
"We toured with each other a lot in '83 on the ARMS tour for multiple sclerosis with Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, Paul Rodgers, Joe Cocker and many others, we had a good time. We toured the States for about five weeks, we had a great time playing together, and in the bar."
Kenney also revealed that he called his Faces bandmate, and Rolling Stones guitarist, Ronnie Wood after hearing that Charlie had died to offer his condolences.
He shared: "I called him [Ronnie] immediately after I found out, he answered straight away, I said, 'I'm sorry.' We both knew it was going to happen, but Ronnie said, 'We knew it was going to happen but it doesn't matter how much you prepare for it, you're never prepared.'"
Ronnie, 74, has reunited with drummer Kenney and singer Sir Rod Stewart, 76, to record new Faces material.
Kenney has also just released 'Small Faces - Live 1966', the earliest live Small Faces concert recording, on his own label Nice Records.
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
In 1995 The Rolling Stones released an album called Stripped. It featured a number of...
The Rolling Stones may not have released an album for eight years, but they are...
Watching the Rolling Stones' home movies while they reminisce on the soundtrack is thoroughly entertaining,...