Charlie Watts has pulled out of the Rolling Stones' upcoming US tour after undergoing surgery.

The 80-year-old drummer's operation was “completely successful” but he's "accepted" that it will take him "a while" to get back on his feet, and so he has made the decision to stand down from the 'Satisfaction' rockers' 13-date 'No Filter' shows.

The rescheduled stadium run, which kicks off on September 26 in St. Louis, will see Steve Jordan on drums, who played in guitarist Keith Richards’ side project X-Pensive Winos.

The legendary sticksman said in a statement: “For once my timing has been a little off.

“I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while. After all the fans’ suffering caused by Covid I really do not want the many RS fans who have been holding tickets for this Tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation. I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me.”

Steve added: “It is an absolute honour and a privilege to be Charlie’s understudy and I am looking forward to rehearsing with Mick, Keith and Ronnie. No-one will be happier than me to give up my seat on the drum-riser as soon as Charlie tells me he is good to go.”

A representative for the band told Rolling Stone: "Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation.

“With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming.”

Charlie is planning on being back on stage in 2022, in time for Sir Mick Jagger and co's 60th anniversary.

The musician previously underwent two operations for throat cancer in 2004.

He said in 2011: “I thought I was going to die.

“I thought that’s what you did. You get cancer and waste away and die. I had another operation to take the lymph nodes out and radio therapy, which was six weeks long. Now it’s five years clear.”