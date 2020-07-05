Charlie Sheen wishes he ''never started'' smoking.

The 54-year-old actor celebrated one year since quitting cigarettes on Saturday (04.07.20) - which was also Independence Day in America - and whilst commemorating the occasion on social media, he insisted that if he could go back in time, he never would have begun the habit.

He tweeted: ''dear @my lungs, it was one year ago TODAY, that i quit smoking ! hashtag - YOU'RE WELCOME ! if i could go back in time and have NEVER STARTED, i would absolutely do so ! (sic)''

Charlie also encouraged others who are ''on the fence'' about giving up smoking to do so, as he said ''the sooner the better''.

He added: ''if you are on the fence about quitting, trust me; the sooner the better ! happy 4th ! (sic)''

The former 'Two and a Half Men' star has also quit drinking and taking drugs, and in December, he celebrated two years of sobriety.

Speaking about his decision to get sober, he said: ''About a year and a half ago, it just hit me that I knew it was time to make a change - and you know, it didn't require some crazy rehab stint or a shootout with the cops. It didn't require anything super-dramatic and crazy and front-page news.''

And the actor also said his children - Cassandra, 35, whom he has with Paula Profit, Sam, 16, and Lola, 14, whom he has with Denise Richards, and twins Max and Bob, 11, whom he fathered with Brooke Mueller - were a driving force in getting him to confront his demons.

Charlie explained: ''I couldn't get my daughter to an appointment that she had. I don't drink and drive ever, I have never had a DUI. I was like, 'Wow, I am not even responsible enough to be available for my children's needs.' The next morning I woke up and was like, 'Today is the day.'''