Charli XCX gives a stunning performance of her collaborative track, featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine And The Queens, on TV Heaven in the video for 'New Shapes'. The direction of the video is also a team affair that features another threesome, Imogene Strauss (Rozzi/Zed), Luke Orlando (Tispur/Current Value) and Terrence O’Connor. 'TV Heaven', Charli's talk show, will, according to a recent press statement - "only be available to stream in full once you cross over to the afterlife."
'New Shapes' is not only a collaborative performance but it is also a co-write with the artists featured on the song. Both Caroline Polachek ('Bunny Is A Rider'/'Hit Me Where It Hurts') and Christine and the Queens ('Tilted'/'3SEX') have writing credits on 'New Shapes'. Along with the 'I Love It' hit-maker herself, 'New Shapes' is also credited to, among others, Swedish song writer and producer Linus Wiklund (Avicii, David Guetta, Sam Smith, Rita Ora). You can definitely hear the influence of Héloïse Letissier (Christine and the Queens) on Charli's latest, 80's leaning, release and the polished pop that Wiklund is renowned for is clearly evident.
Charli XCX's latest track follows on from her solo single 'Good Ones', released at the beginning of September, and is the second song to be released ahead of her new album, 'CRASH'.
'CRASH', Charli's fifth solo studio album, set for release on 18th March 2022, follows on from 2020's 'how i'm feeling now' and will come nine years after her debut, 'True Romance'.
'CRASH' will also arrive just under five months ahead of Charlotte Emma Aitchison's (aka Charli XCX) 30th birthday.
