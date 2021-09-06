Charli XCX embraces "fame, glamour" and her "inner demons" as she releases her first new solo material this year with 'Good Ones'. Following on from last year's album, 'how i'm feeling now', 'Good Ones' is said, by Charli, to mark a new chapter in the 'True Romance' artist's life.
On the same day that Charli dropped her new track she also shared the theatrical, gothic flavoured video that accompanies the song. Directed by the supremely talented Hannah Lux Davis (Drake, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande etc) the cinematic video sees Charli and her entourage rock up in a variety of classic red cars before she makes a dramatic entrance to join fellow mourners at her partners funeral.
Speaking recently about the video Charli said, "The video sees me dramatically mourning the untimely loss of my partner as I battle with the realisation that once again I’ve abandoned the goodness in my life, in favour of the sinister, with a visual aesthetic that marks a new era of me: Charli XCX." Charli XCX also added that "The first single of my new chapter embraces all that my life has to offer in today’s world. Fame, glamour, inner demons, and global hits."
Charli's "new era" sees her mourning the death of her partner in a sheer black top, over the knee black tights, black bra and matching pants whilst her crew follow her down the aisle dressed in black but with red tights to coordinate with the red roses that adorn the venue. As the doves fly away Charli steps down from the top of the coffin to break into a well choreographed dance routine as the sombre faced mourners and one eyed priest look on.
On the day of release Charli tweeted, "RIP ANGELS, GOOD ONES IS HERE - TIME TO FEAST" referencing her new single, her older material and her "new era". 'Good Ones' is the first single to be released from Charli's fifth studio album which is due for release later this year.
